It didn’t take the Democrats long to begin raising taxes once they got complete control of our state government. Last month we saw the largest ever gas tax hike in state history. With the pandemic, they will use “crisis politics” to increase taxes on our cars and fees for licenses and inspections. It’s time we taxpayers pushed back.
Bill Wiley has been a leader and a fighter on City Council. Taxpayers can count on Bill Wiley to oppose costly tax hikes. He won’t back down to the Democrats in Richmond.
We need to fight for Bill so he can fight for us. Please come to the Millwood Station Firehouse this Saturday, August 8th, and vote for Bill to be our next delegate. Voting is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.