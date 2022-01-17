In Josh Janney’s article of 01/15/2022 on area lawmakers outlining their 2022 legislative priorities, I was astonished that my delegate, Dave LaRock, stated his priority is to make voting more restrictive! Virginia does not need the type of restrictive voting legislation recently passed in Georgia and Texas. If nothing else, the 2021 election shows that Republicans can win if they run a strong campaign and do a better job of energizing their voters. Mr. LaRock wants to change the voting laws of an election that he and his party won?! The Old Dominion ran a free and fair election. Democrats need to lick their wounds and figure out a better way to win. His other priority is to make abortion more restrictive in Virginia. I would think my delegate would have priorities that actually improve folks’ lives, i.e,. make Route 7 and I-81 safer roads to travel on, more funding for our first responders, improving the condition of our schools, bringing more business and jobs to his district. I am thankful for the redistricting to take effect after the 2023 election, Mr. LaRock will no longer be my delegate. Loudoun County may have him!
John Thomson
Frederick County
Heaven forbid you have ID. I mean, you have to have it and your immunization papers to eat in a lot of democrat controlled cities. Heaven forbid you don't just place drop boxes all over the place with no chain of custody. Heaven forbid you just mail ballots out into the wind. How on Earth did this nation ever survive for 200 plus years having to get up and physically go to a voting booth?
