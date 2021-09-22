The First Amendment does not protect all “reckless speech by the credulous or malicious from criminalization.” The Supreme Court ruled that falsely shouting fire in a crowded theatre is not protected free speech under the First Amendment. Subsequent court rulings narrowed that interpretation, excluding cases where the statements were true. Justices Holmes and Brandeis also later said that "a silly leaflet by an unknown man" should not be considered illegal.
Conspiracy theory websites whose business models are profiting substantially by creating a community echo chamber for false anti-vaccine claims are no different than someone who falsely shouts fire in a crowded theatre. They must know that the anti-vax information they are spreading to an audience that gets much of its information from conspiracy theory sources is causing widespread injury and death. Those individuals and their companies do not deserve protection under the first amendment for criminal or civil violations.
Bruce Hahn
Frederick County
