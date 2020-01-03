New Year is an exciting time of year, thanks to the ringing of bells, honking of horns, and the buzzing cheer of people. Now that the confetti has settled, First Night Winchester board members would like to thank all who participated in creating such a memorable night!
While in preparation for this year's event, FNW was humbly reminded of our vulnerability after hearing Harrisonburg would celebrate its last First Night after 27 years. Following low turnouts for the past two years, First Night Carlisle also hit some financial hard times and had to cancel this year's annual event.
First Night Winchester, a 501(c)3 a non-profit organization, proudly celebrates its 33rd-year tradition in Winchester/Frederick County. FNW is possible by a broad coalition of public and private support, state/local grants, admission sales, and the kindness of our venue locations.
As a weather-dependent event, harsh weather in the last few years made funding a challenge. But we have been fortunate to have continued community support and was graced with great weather for 2020. As long as the community continues to support FNW, we will ensure the production of a spectacular event for the whole family.
We wish to express our extreme gratitude for those ongoing contributions. And without the help of our media sponsors — information and news about First Night Winchester's event would not reach members within our community. Thank you!
Happy New Year. We wish everyone a very prosperous and successful 2020!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.