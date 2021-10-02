On a beautiful Sunday morning, I traveled to Mount Hebron Cemetery to put a flag on my parents’ grave. The flag was a symbol of my father's vocation, a bushel of apples. I returned later in the week and the flag was gone. Why? I cannot answer that question as I do not have the thinking of someone that would do such a horrible thing. Rest in peace my dear parents, you are loved.
Di Muse Cornell
Winchester
