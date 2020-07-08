Flag removal a disgrace
I see that the Northam administration ordered the removal of a large American flag from a construction site in Richmond, calling it “a potential target” of the insurrectionists that have loosed themselves upon our country. Did it never occur to you, Governor Northam, to defend the flag? Did it ever occur to you to proclaim the flag to be a symbol of all that is good in the United States, as well as a symbol for our potential to be even better than we are? Obviously, not, and that is disgraceful.
Austin Gisriel Frederick County
(3) comments
Now that's real leadership! If only our president would appease the mob... [rolleyes]
Thank you, Mr. Gisriel, for standing up for America and her flag. We need more like-minded people to stand up in written forums. We have remained quiet to these travesties for too long!
I think Northam is what should be removed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.