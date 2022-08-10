Why don't we take a page from Boyce and get away from these big money contracts for local contractors, It has always made since to me to seek out the best price on anything. Money saved this way could lower cost on many things and could eliminate some unnecessary taxes that our town is known for. The savings could be used for other projects to help the taxpayer in our city.
Lee Wiley
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.