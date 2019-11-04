I fully support Allen Sibert ("Big Al") for Frederick County sheriff!
I first met Mr. Sibert in 2006 when I went through the criminal justice Academy. Mr. Sibert was one of my instructors in several different areas of instruction throughout my time at the academy. Needless to say from my very first days in law-enforcement I've known Big Al.
After training I had the distinct pleasure and honor of working beside him when he was the team leader of the regional drug task force. I was fortunate to be able to be at a couple of busts. Mr. Sibert and his team always did everything in a very professional way with a great deal of planning and execution of the plans.
I think that is a very important aspect to keep in mind as you are trying to figure out who to vote for as your next sheriff. It is important to vote for someone who is a professional, knowledgeable and strategically successful. Mr. Sibert has ran his campaign on his ideas and thoughts about specific areas of concern in the county and how he plans to address them and correct them. I believe his word 100% that he has a plan and will execute it with perfection and remain financially responsibly in doing so as well. I can't express enough how dedicated he will be into doing that.
Big Al (Allen Sibert) is one of the most humble, honest, professional, transparent, hardworking, God-loving men I know. He's all about helping others and will always put others needs and concerns before himself. He is also the most down-to-earth person that you will ever meet.
Thiis is why I am asking all of my family and friends in Frederick County to get out and vote Tuesday for Al Sibert. It's time for change and he is the one who can and will bring change long overdue.
