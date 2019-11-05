There are some very excellent people running for office in Tuesday's election. Ronnie Ross is one, and he's running for State Senate. Ronnie is a teacher who supports funding for education. And, as a responsible gun-owner, he believes strongly that we need to take weapons-of-war off our streets.
Irina Khanin is running for the House of Delegates. She is concerned about the effect the opioid crisis has had on our community, and will support the fight to rid our area of this affliction. Irina also supports programs to address mental health issues.
In less than 24 hours, we will go to the polls to vote; I encourage you to support Ronnie Ross and Irina Khanin.
