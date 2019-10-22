Dave Stegmaier is running for the at-large position on the Frederick County School Board. Dave is a person who has a long history of public service. He is retired now and has more time to share his years of experience to make Frederick County schools the best they can be. Dave’s son and daughter-in-law are both public school teachers and prior to moving to Virginia, Dave served as the chairman of the Education Committee of the Hawaii House of Representatives.
He has served Frederick County over the past 12 years in the roles of a Bright Futures mentor, a Member of the Top of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and a board member of the Shenandoah Valley Community Residences and the Highland Food Pantry. He attends the Wesley United Methodist Church and is a lay leader there. His interest in the local schools has prompted him to attend the FCPS annual Convocations for the past eight years.
Dave’s priorities for Frederick County schools include:
— Strengthening the Career and Technical programs offered, including apprentice opportunities.
— Expansion of the Bright Futures Program, particularly the mentoring of at-risk youth.
— Improvement of student critical thinking skills, beyond standardized tests.
— The encouragement of school communities to prioritize parental responsibility and involvement.
— Doing all possible to overcome drug abuse for area adolescents, including training for school counselors so that they can more effectively intervene and counsel students.
— The promotion of safety in our schools.
In the years I have known Dave, I have found him to be a principled man with little ego. He has a wealth of experience to add to the Frederick County School Board and I hope you will consider voting for him in November.
