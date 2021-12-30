On Christmas morning we lost a friend to Covid. She was a member of our church, and although we were not particularly close, she was a Master Gardener and had graciously offered to help me make plans for an arboretum for my club. I learned that she had decided not to get vaccinated, and I did my level best to convince her that vaccination was a safe and effective way to avoid most of the hazards of this dreaded pandemic. But she was relatively young, in generally good health, and we both assumed she was at minimal risk for the virus. After contracting Covid she spent most of December in the hospital, with a long stay in ICU but recovered and seemingly was doing well on discharge, just a little weak. She was home for four days and then died suddenly and unexpectedly.
Our world has seen so many sad cases during the pandemic. This was a vibrant lady, a loving wife and mother, and a faithful Christian. So please, for your own sake and the love of those you are bound to: get vaccinated now. Don't let the paranoid fears and ulterior political motives of radical chauvinists keep you from this simple act to preserve your life, your family, and our community.
Charles Hagan
Winchester
(1) comment
I'm sorry for your loss. Thank you for your advice.
