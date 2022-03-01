Virginia lawmakers' measure intended to lure the Washington Commanders to the state by allowing the NFL team to forgo what could be $1 billion or more in future tax payments is a bad idea.
Although the Commanders may bring in more than that amount in tax revenues resulting from that investment, so would similar investments in multiple new high tech, green, or other businesses that would be spread across the state.
The football stadium is sure to cause huge traffic jams, which will offset many of the economic benefits to the area where the stadium is located. Such tax incentives could instead be awarded to businesses to encourage them to make investments in Virginia. These investments could be spread around the state and targeted to areas most in need of attracting new businesses. This would create more jobs and raise the standard of living in those areas.
Instead of $1 billion going to the Commanders, $1 million could perhaps go to a small, rapidly growing tech company to relocate to Winchester. Or $10 million could go to a solar panel manufacturer to establish a manufacturing facility in our county. The $1 billion could be awarded to dozens or even hundreds of companies in dozens or even hundreds of Virginia towns and counties.
Helping Virginia's economy by attracting new businesses and creating new jobs is a great idea but there are much better ways of doing it than investing the entire $1 billion of forgone tax revenue in one giant traffic jam.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.