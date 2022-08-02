This is in response to the July 29 letter to the editor, "How much self storage is too much?," sent regarding the new self storage building on Warrior Drive and Tasker Road. I could not agree with you more — what a sad eyesore!
How much better it would have been to simply leave that area alone, for just a little bit more "green space" for both trees and animals. Just like the song you quoted by Joni Mitchell — it is exactly that.
Ruth Folger
Stephens City
