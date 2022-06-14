The intersection of Back Mountain Road and 50 West has acquired some white, equilateral triangles on the pavement.
To me, they appear to point in the wrong direction, insofar as an equilateral triangle can be said to point in any particular direction. And that's the problem: The old, white arrows were less subject to misinterpretation.
I would prefer traffic engineers who value clarity more than trendiness.
Barry Crickmer
Frederick County
