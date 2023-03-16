I have known and interacted with Kevin Kenney over a number of years in my capacity as Frederick County administrator and president of Riley Consulting.
I have always found him resourceful as a member of the Frederick County Planning Commission and particularly knowledgeable on complicated land use issues.
As an employee of the Frederick County School Board, he was very helpful to the board on construction matters.
My discussions with Mr. Kenney as a businessman were always with the best interest of Frederick County and its citizens in mind.
Kevin Kenney is the clear choice for supervisor in Gainesboro District and for the Frederick County's future.
John Riley
Fredericksburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.