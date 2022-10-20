I have been so very impressed with the diligence that Emily Rose DeAngelis has shown as a candidate for Winchester City Council.
She has devoted an amazing amount of time and effort in learning the purpose and functions of all city government departments, and both council and citizen committees.
Emily has also identified many positive projects Winchester has accomplished, as well as potential problems. I believe she will begin her service as a well-informed and knowledgeable citizen representative.
As a candidate, Emily has made a dedicated effort to visit every household in Ward 2, and to personally speak to residents regarding their questions and concerns.
Emily is determined to vote without exception against any and all proposed increases in existing taxes, or imposition of any new alternative taxes. With costs for food, fuel, and all goods and services escalating daily, the people of Winchester, especially seniors, are already struggling to balance their personal budgets.
I know that Emily will listen to, thoroughly research, and consider all issues in the non-political best interests of the people she represents.
Please join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Emily Rose DeAngelis.
Liz Minor
Former Winchester Mayor
