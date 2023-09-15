Monday’s Star published a letter that could have made some important points about the challenges faced by Winchester Public Schools, as evidenced by our declining SOL scores. Instead, writer Justin Bogaty chose to use the space for a sarcastic and sophomoric attack on our superintendent. He argues that this “concerning trend in academic performance under (Superintendent Jason) Van Heukelum’s leadership” requires “new leadership” to bring “change that will propel our schools toward excellence.”
Mr. Bogaty fails to recognize an important point: correlation does not prove causation. What it does do is allow us to focus on third variables. Unfortunately, he dismissed these with a passing acknowledgment that the “educational system has faced considerable challenges during his tenure.” This is where he should have focused his analysis, not on regime change as a panacea.
In response, Dr. Van Heukelum gave a good analysis of how Mr. Bogaty misreads the data points, but I want to add one point that he is too modest to say. I served on the city School Board for about nine years, working with four superintendents. I was on the board that hired Jason Van Heukelum back in 2016. Anyone who suggests that he lacks the leadership to “propel our schools toward excellence and ensure the success of our students” simply doesn’t know what he is talking about. Jason’s energy and dedication to our students is beyond question. In these times of unique challenges — economic, demographic, and especially pandemic recovery — we are indeed fortunate to have Dr. Van Heukelum at the helm.
Vincent Di Benedetto
Winchester
