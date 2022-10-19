I’d like to challenge Ms. Connie Paradise's Oct. 17 Open Forum, "Reasons to vote in the midterm elections," which described her perceptions of what Democrats are about in the upcoming election. Her views are very limited.
Items she listed as Democratic priorities included raising the minimum wage, reforming the criminal justice system, and combating climate change. She should have added combating inflation; job creation through infrastructure projects; creating a fair tax system to take the burden off the middle class; reducing crime and supporting our law enforcement; supporting a woman's right to choose and manage her own body; creating laws to better manage the immigration issue; making health care affordable, and, most importantly, protecting our democracy and free and fair elections.
Yes, it is important to be aware of all the issues for both Democrats and Republicans and then vote!
Karen Ridings
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.