Forum was ‘ad hominem attack’
While I regret that a reputable paper such as The Star would publish it, I must give kudos to George Archibald for providing your readers with a perfect example of an ad hominem attack with his Oct. 6 Open Forum. (English and journalism teachers, please take note.)
Rather than refuting, point by point, my examples of the multiple ways Representative Ben Cline has declined to vote in the best interests of his constituents, Mr. Archibald coyly suggests that my age and political stance as an “apparent socialist and climate change advocate” disqualifies me in having an opinion about anything. He further claims that I “dishonestly disparaged” Mr. Cline. Since Mr. Cline’s voting record is a matter of public record, I’m not sure how my calling it to the attention of anyone who might be unaware of it can be called dishonest.
As a candidate for public office, Mr. Cline knowingly and deliberately put himself in the public sphere to be the subject of debate. I have not. While, as a private citizen, I may not be able to prevent Mr. Archibald from searching the internet for personal information about me for his own gratification, he has no right to make it a matter of public record.
I can only hope that your readers take note and understand that this may be yet another reason to reconsider voting for a candidate whose supporters have such little understanding or regard for what a democracy requires and expects of its citizens.
