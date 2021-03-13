I was frustrated by your news article "UN: too little of recovery spending fights climate change." I reject the assumption that the only way to conquer climate change is to spend tax dollars on fighting it. This approach risks taxpayer rebellion, because shifting our entire energy economy from fossil fuels to other energy sources is an investment of many trillions of dollars.
A far better approach is to impose fees on fossil fuels, then refund the money to all citizens. This would result in families and corporations all wanting to move to green energy, rather than fighting to stay with the artificial cheapness of natural gas and oil.
We have known for 30 years that climate change is a terrible threat to our grandchildren. We have done nothing about it because we are addicted to the cheapness of fossil fuels. End that fake cheapness, and we break the logjam.
Last year was tied with 2016 for the warmest year ever recorded globally; last July was the warmest month ever on record. Nineteen of the top 20 record heat years have been in the new century, the only outlier was the El Nino year of 1998.
