Found cartoon offensive
It’s hard to fathom that, in this political season, the editor who selected the irresponsible political cartoon to fill one-third of this page on Tuesday had no other options.
For those who missed it, the cartoon featured a young, bookbag-clad child telling his mother that he wasn’t able to understand his school subjects. The mother notes that he didn’t have that problem last year, to which the child responds, “Last year my teacher wasn’t talking through a mask.”
So, with the help of Ogden Newspapers, mask-shaming takes full aim at those who need our support the most right now: school systems, administrators and teachers trying their best to bring kids back to school for in-person learning in as safe a manner as possible.
Educators today are facing the most challenging of circumstances. And what do they get from this page? An in-your-face, color cartoon suggesting that they are less effective in their jobs because of their use of facemasks which are, of course, intended to protect teachers, students, and families of all of them from this disease which has killed over 180,000 Americans.
The cartoon also underestimates the ability of teachers to adapt their communications to the needs of their students, masks notwithstanding.
Lest the reader thinks I’m reading too much into a cartoon, remember that political cartoons on the opinion page serve a far different function than cartoons on the funnies page. With political cartoons, a message is intended, and this one’s message was offensive and disrespectful.
Ms Ball is spot on. Thanks to her for defending our precious teachers who are under great pressure to do their jobs. They need our support not shaming or derision.
Here Here
