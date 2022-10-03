When you think of Shelly Lee, you automatically think energetic and exciting. Whatever Shelly is doing is full throttle.
I have known Shelly since the early '80s. She was my DMMS coach and teacher, and longtime family friend. She shared information about the 2 For 2 Foundation she is supporting. I was not sure exactly what it was other than an attempt to build a hockey rink and an Olympic pool, and that it had something to do with an ice cream cone. Two world records for two facilities!
With Shelly’s energy and excitement, there is no doubt this will get done. Another cool way they tied in the “2 for 2” is by calling for donations of $242 to join in the world record of the largest ice cream cone made of humans and the largest ice cream sandwich made with real ice cream at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
This community always rallies together when faced with a task and this facility, which will house two ice skating rinks and two Olympic pools, will be amazing for the region, not just the Winchester and Frederick County area.
Thanks to Shelly and all those who are volunteering diligently to achieve this momentous goal!
Anne Marie Utz
Frederick County
