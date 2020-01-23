The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley wishes to recognize a number of organizations and individuals who helped our foundation complete a number of beneficial projects and initiatives.
The Coats for Kids campaign, conducted with the Winchester and Strasburg Rotary Clubs and Shenandoah Country Q-102 radio, raised enough funds to purchase and distribute over 1,000 winter coats to children in need. Thank you Allen Properties/Arby’s and Box Office Brewing for their generous support. Likewise, a hearty thanks to the entire community for the generous support to the recently completed 92.5 WINC-FM Chain of Checks campaign to combat homelessness in our Valley.
Finally, our recent Community Stars dinner would not have been possible without the support of our honoree, Mr. J.J. Smith, Valley Proteins, and the other incredible businesses who sponsored this event. The CFNSV is honored to partner with these incredible individuals and we are thankful for the generous support of our entire community.
