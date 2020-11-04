Republicans argue, loudly, that they hate "socialism" and favor the Founders' "original intent." Well, what if the Founders' original intent had a bit of socialism in it?! I know this is somewhat illogical — socialism emerged in the 19th century and there's no such thing as a monolithic "original intent" among the Founders.
First, let's clarify something. Regulating business/capitalism to, say, protect the environment, assure a living wage, protect consumers, and promote public health is not socialism. It's just not. That's not my opinion. It's the definition. Socialism is literally defined as communal/public ownership of the means of production, hopefully to promote the society's general welfare. No Democrat, by the way, has come close to even suggesting the end of private enterprise. While there are certainly valid arguments against regulating capitalist enterprises, regulation of capitalism is not the negation of it, nor is it, by definition, "socialism."
In the Constitution's preamble, the Founders said one of the responsibilities of the new government is "to promote the general welfare." What that means obviously is open to interpretation and Republicans and Democrats disagree passionately about its meaning. The point is that the Republican argument that governmental action to achieve things like a living minimum wage, affordable meds, and access to basic healthcare is some "crazy left" agenda at odds with "original intent" is less than a slam dunk. It would appear, rather, that "original intent" leaves the door open for such things under the expressed, Constitutional, goal of promoting the "general welfare.
There is no problem in society that government cannot make worse.
