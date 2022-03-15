The fourth high school has been a recognized need in Frederick County for over 15 years.
At the time the project was proposed, Frederick County Public Schools' total enrollment was 12,211, and the planned project would have added capacity for an additional 1,250 students. By 2017, the previous estimated date of completion of the fourth high school, FCPS enrollment had already reached that 13,500 mark. And yet, construction on the fourth high school had not yet even begun because our Board of Supervisors denied funding requests for the project in 2014.
This is not because the county does not recognize the problem. By the county’s own 2035 Comprehensive Plan, “Frederick County’s growth rate is expected to continue in future decades and is estimated to be one of the faster growing in the Commonwealth of Virginia.” The county’s own Annual Comprehensive Financial Report in June 2021 states “Frederick County will continue to require the construction of additional space to address student capacity for the foreseeable future.”
Delays have already led to higher overall costs and wasted taxpayer dollars on paying off debt and taxes on land that sits unused while teachers and students are forced into more and more crowded classrooms.
Despite all this, the Board of Supervisors continues to deny the necessary funds. Rather than asking our teachers and students to keep making more space in the classroom, maybe we should be asking our Board of Supervisors why they keep refusing to address the problem of overcrowding in our schools.
Christina Deignan
Stephens City
Frederick County definitely needs a new highs school and several new fire departments. The solution to this problem is to bring an end to one-party Republican rule of the Board of Supervisors. Not only have they never seen a truck stop they don't like, they've never seen a school that they do. The cost of building a new school is only going to go up. Let's vote in some sanity via Democrats and Independents.
Why do we need to keep building over priced schools when all we have to do is stop the building in the area and will not have a need to build these over priced buildings and renovations.
Wincbest, there are hundreds of houses already approved to be built. It cannot be undone. Blame the past supervisors. But we have to prepare for the future that is coming our way.
