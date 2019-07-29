We all mourn the passing of Fran Ricketts, former president of C-CAP.
Jesus didn’t have just 12 disciples. Fran was a true disciple who gave her life to help others. She was a remarkable woman who truly championed the underdog, and none of us will ever know just how many lives she touched.
God bless Fran Ricketts and her legacy of love, generosity, goodness, and humility.
Russ Potts Former Senator, 27th District of Virginia Winchester
