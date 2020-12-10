I am not a native resident of Frederick County, but I have lived here for a long time. I did not attend school here, but I am very familiar with Wendell Dick. I met him years ago when my son was in school and had dealings with him while I served on the Frederick County School Board. He was always a gentleman. In later years when I would run into him he always greeted me with a smile and a hug.
Frederick County has lost a wonderful individual and [Don Shirley] was correct, “There will never be another like him.”
