Frederick County needs a fourth high school
When my husband and I first moved to Winchester we were told that Frederick County was a great place to raise a family. The people are friendly, schools are decent. There were plans for a fourth high school to be built. This was in 2012.
Ten years later, where is this fourth high school that we so desperately need? New neighborhoods are being built all over the county. All three high schools are over capacity. Sherando is estimated to be at 130% by next year. The James Wood High School renovation does not even address overcrowding. A fourth high school will alleviate these issues.
Overcrowding is a major issue. Remember when we had a hybrid schedule last year? Remember when classroom sizes were smaller? They received more one-on-one time with teachers and there were fewer behavioral issues.
Here’s the kicker. Did you know that Frederick County has exceeded budgeted revenue for the past four years? We have over $40 million in the capital fund. Don’t tell me we don’t have money for a fourth high school.
Over 14,000 students walk through our public schools every day. Don’t our children deserve better? We need a fourth high school. The time is now.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.