In August the State Board of Education punted consideration of its proposal to revise the History and Social Science Standards of Learning assessments to its September meeting this week. One proposal under consideration is to no longer refer to George Washington as the “Father of our Country” and James Madison as the “Father of the Constitution.”
As a former educator, a native Virginian, and member of the Frederick County School Board, I find this proposal to be dangerous and harmful to our next generation. We need to teach our history in its entirety: the good, the bad and the ugly.
As Virginians we should celebrate the fact that so many of the architects of our government are native sons of the Commonwealth.
Our Founding Fathers developed a system of government that has over time given voice to the marginalized in greater numbers than any other system of government in history. The nation they gave us created the most freedom and the most wealth of any country in the world, for all our citizens.
We must fight the woke notion that because our founding fathers were imperfect individuals, they must be canceled.
I will continue to fight to ensure we are teaching a full account of history and fight the activists that want to rewrite history and indoctrinate our children with ahistorical, partisan ideas.
Brandon Monk
Chairman, Frederick County School Board
