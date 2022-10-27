I have read with dismay Cormac Dodd’s article of Oct. 21, "Relocation of dog-breeding business supported by Frederick County Planning Commission," concerning the Planning Commission's recommended approval of allowing a dog breeding kennel so close to an occupied residence.
Those poor people. Their quality of life will be ruined. Their property value will plummet. How can this be allowed?
Please, Frederick County Board of Supervisors Board of Supervisors, do not allow this to happen. Do the right thing.
Thomas Malony
Frederick County
I wonder how ole Bullwhip Graber will vote on it. Maybe he'll taunt and harass the petitioners like he did a couple months ago...
