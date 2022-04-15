The Big Lie theory simply stated is, make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and, eventually, many will believe it. The 2020 election was stolen is America’s Big Lie.
Here, in Frederick County, our new Big Lie is “the school budget is not transparent.” Both big lies have been contradicted by realities and voices of reason, but to no avail.
You will be hearing more about our new “Big Lie” as conservatives double down on this misbelief and keep saying it. As a result of the new big lie, our county schools will regress. The irony is education is the solution.
Ken Kovach
Frederick County
(9) comments
Well, there is an easy enough way to determine if this is a "big lie" or not: submit the school finances to a forensic audit by an independent and respected accounting firm. Let the numbers fall where they may.
Good job Frederick County! Way to overcome their radical rights methods of misinformation. The radical right coins phrases like “the big steal, CRT, parental rights, and now budget transparency” and keep repeating it over and over and over until the grossly uninformed public consumes it as truth. It has been and continues to be the primary tool of authoritarian dictators, i.e. Hitler, Stalin, Kim Jong-un, Putin, and of course the master propagandist of them all, Trump. Pretty bad company. And, Graber, Ludwig, Dunn, McCarthy, Younkgin, and Gilbert all fall over themselves to get in line. All trying to outshine the other with their radical right agendas undoing the many years of progress that has been made to overcome their hate and bigotry. After years of putting a lid on this kind of evil, they’re back and now think the political stage belongs to them and them alone. I am proud of the courageous citizens of Frederick County, most notably middle school principal Jerry Putt and high school student, Hal Grigsby. Like the citizens of Ukraine, they courageously took a stand against the Putin sympathizing radical right members of the BOS who currently occupy four seats. Elections matter and it’s refreshing to know these four will be defeated in the next cycle.(Edited by staff.)
What does the GOP have to say? Nothing. It has no platform or agenda....only lies and make believe hot-button issues. But McConnell says to vote party line. How can I when there is none? Provide me a reasonable plan based facts rather than high-octane emotions, and I'll give it some thought. Otherwise, don't waste my time.
The Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen- the Big Lie that Dr. Sovine did not provide what the BOS requested- the Big Lie that CRT is taught in FCPS- the Big Lie that Shawn Graber is qualified to be on the BOS-
The next election can’t come soon enough, and that is the truth!
Your right Ken. The radical right coins phrases like “the big steal, CRT, parental rights, and now budget transparency” and keep repeating it over and over and over until the grossly uninformed public consumes it as truth. It has been and continues to be the primary tool of authoritarian dictators, i.e. Hitler, Stalin, Kim Jong-un, Putin, and of course the master propagandist of them all, Trump. Pretty bad company. And, Graber, Ludwig, Dunn, McCarthy, Younkgin, and Gilbert all fall over themselves to get in line with them. All trying to outshine the other with their radical right agendas undoing the many years of progress that has been made to overcome their hate and bigotry. After years of putting a lid on this kind of evil, they’re back and now think the political stage belongs to them and them alone. I am proud of the courageous citizens of Frederick County, most notably middle school principal Jerry Putt and high school student, Hal Grigsby. Like the citizens of Ukraine, they courageously took a stand against the Putin sympathizing radical right members of the BOS who currently occupy four seats. Elections matter and it’s refreshing to know these four will be defeated in the next cycle. In the meantime, let’s give them a dose their own medicine. Let’s keep paining them as the “fragile white” Putin Sympathizing” anti-public school” agents they are. Let’s keep saying those things over and over and over…fragile white men, Putin Sympathizer, anti-public schools agents…fragile white men, Putin Sympathizer, anti-public school. Vote these radical right operatives out! Good job Frederick County!
Like a child who doubles down on telling parents "I didn't do it" upteen times. The kid comes to believe it too. I'd say most politicians lie, but the maga crowd has taken lying to a whole new level.
The same people telling the Big Lie that the school budget isn't "transparent enough" want to turn our tax dollars over to a plethora of so-called "charter schools" and home schoolers where the county will have absolutely zero ability to review spending. So it isn't budget transparency they care about -- it's the Republican agenda to defund our public schools and destroy public education. The solution is to show up at the ballot box and elect Democrats and Independents who value our children more than they value their extremist agenda.
Your "extremist agenda" resulted in a girl getting raped in a school bathroom. Parents are fed up with your Democratic ideals with gender, CRT, kindergarten sex ed, and admins with six-figure salaries, just to name a few. The Big Lie is anything spoken by Democrats.
[thumbup]
