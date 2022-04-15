The Big Lie theory simply stated is, make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and, eventually, many will believe it. The 2020 election was stolen is America’s Big Lie.
Here, in Frederick County, our new Big Lie is “the school budget is not transparent.” Both big lies have been contradicted by realities and voices of reason, but to no avail.
You will be hearing more about our new “Big Lie” as conservatives double down on this misbelief and keep saying it. As a result of the new big lie, our county schools will regress. The irony is education is the solution.
Ken Kovach
Frederick County
