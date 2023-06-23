Everyone at Frederick First was proud to team up with Timmy French and play a part in his victory. Timmy has been a great friend to our Frederick First campaign, and we look forward to working with him through the rest of the election season and after. Like us, Timmy represents the 90% between the far left and far right.
We also want to congratulate John Jewell for winning the nomination in Back Creek. John has proven our Frederick First platform of civility, supporting schools, farmers, transportation, and small businesses, is the winning platform. He will now face our Frederick First candidate Greg Unger, the real McCoy, in November.
Thank you to all the poll workers for their hard work that makes our elections fair and honest. We also want to thank all the voters who made it to the polls and had great discussions with our Frederick First group. Although, we underestimated your support and interest because we ran out of handouts several hours before the polls closed.
We look forward to continuing those conversations with you all and hope to earn your support in the fall. Don't hesitate to contact us with any questions; we would love to hear from you and hope to meet you again soon on the campaign trail.
Gary Oates
Frederick County
