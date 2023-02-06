Frederick First hereby formally endorses Rebecca “Becky” Hogan for Frederick County Circuit Court clerk.
Ms. Hogan started working in the clerk’s office in 1970 under George Whitacre and finished out his term when he passed in 1997. She is currently in her 26th year as the clerk of courts and has done a phenomenal job.
She has our full support for another term and we appreciate her hard work and her loyal staff. Frederick First candidates recognize the character and quality of the person, not a political party. Visit www.facebook.com/frederickvafirst.
Gary Oates
Frederick County
