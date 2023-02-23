Frederick First is proud to endorse Ross Spicer for Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney. Mr. Spicer has been a prosecutor for 24 years and served as this county’s commonwealth attorney since 2013.

We feel Mr. Spicer has done an outstanding job in service to our citizens and we wholeheartedly endorse Mr. Spicer for another term. Frederick First, friends and supporters, all believe it is the person that matters in an election, not a political party. Visit us at facebook.com/frederickvafirst

Gary Oates 

Frederick County 

