I have heard comments about Frederick First being “the good ole boys club" from someone who does not know them collectively or individually. Yes, they are good ole boys from Frederick County, but not in that derogatory way. They have served the citizens of Frederick County through their departments of employment or on commissions or boards. In those positions, they have made decisions that were not always favorable to everyone, but they stood behind those decisions because they were the right decisions for the citizens of Frederick County.
Over the past couple of years, our Board of Supervisors and other county departments have not been able to have mutual respect for one another and work towards the goals of progress and compromise.
Frederick First wants to work to bring back the respect. Everyone may not agree but they can find where the problems lie and then work to find a solution. Not demand, belittle, and micro-manage, but allow each to do what they were either elected or hired to do. No one gets everything they want, but if compromises can be made then no one feels they aren’t being heard.
Frederick First is about getting everyone back to mutual respect and finding solutions, not political posturing. They will serve all the citizens of the county no matter what political affiliation the citizens may be. Decisions that will be based on what is best for the county now and in the future. Let’s get behind the good ole boys.
Kelly Ricker
Frederick County
