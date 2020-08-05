While I couldn't sympathize more with the difficult decisions that must be made regarding reopening schools, Frederick County leaders have failed their teachers...miserably. Rather than make teachers' and school employees' health the paramount concern, our leaders chose to force them to risk a historic danger because people have childcare problems. They have not encouraged testing. They have not addressed PPE questions. Educators' health is simply not a concern. Only "constituents' childcare concerns" matter. I do understand that difficulty but, simply put, schools are not day care. They are educational facilities. Period. To compel teachers to risk their health, possibly their lives, because others need babysitters is unconscionable and profoundly weak leadership. Part of this, no doubt, lies in the ignorant, though popular, fallacy that if teachers do their job remotely they're not really working because remote teaching is "easy." Let me disabuse you of that myth. I've been an educator for over 20 years and I've taught in every format you can name (and won awards doing it) and I promise you that distance education is extremely labor intensive and often more so than traditional classroom teaching. When elections come around again I hope people will remember how little our "leaders" think of our teachers and our schools. And I hope people remember how our "leaders" abdicated the responsibility entrusted to them and chose the easy way rather than the courageous one and pandered when they might have led.
Jay Gillispie
Stephens City
(1) comment
Schools and teachers are now where we throw every issue to be solved. Funding accordingly would be nice. That we respect professional sports teams more than our teachers and schools is outrageous. Be safe.
