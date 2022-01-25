The special meeting of the Frederick County School Board on Thursday night was an embarrassment: Civility and decorum be damned, let the hissy fits prevail.
In addition to the temper tantrums and outbursts, there were also some other notable events in the gallery:
• A man telling us that the media and doctors are lying to us to make us live in fear.
• A kid playing with flash cards of the presidents and saying, “I want to erase Obama.”
• People saying, “well, the word 'retard' isn’t that offensive … ”
• During the doctor’s presentation, people loudly saying, “who is the fu***** idiot?” and “What does he know?”
• And a lot of "well, I heard ... "
What I perceived as the most despicable was any time the term “student safety” was used in some fashion, people jeered. Imagine the safety of students and their families eliciting a hecklers chorus. How broken are those people who have been misled to view every single inconvenience as tyranny from the state? These would be the same people to throw hands if someone else’s kid injured theirs.
Asking kids to maintain the same safety protocols as they have been working under since August is not tyranny, it’s continuity. When you send your kids to school, they are among people of varying personal situations, some that may be healthy, some not. It’s not just about your kid, it’s about all of the kids. The board made its decision for the best interests of the students.
Brian Nuri
Stephens City
