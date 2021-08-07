I was appalled to read in this morning’s Washington Post that the “Senate infrastructure deal would add hundreds of billions of dollars to the deficit” according to the authoritative CBO. This is utterly disgraceful. All along, we have been told that the infrastructure program would be soundly funded. Now, though, The Post reports that financing methods are being applied to “partially obscure the true budgetary impact of the plan”.
Once again in this administration, “Voodoo Economics” and fraudulent accounting are being used to “pretty up a pig.” Why on earth are the Republicans accepting this fiscal irresponsibility and financial “house of cards?” Why have rules and systems in place to discipline the budgetary process, if the politically pampered selectively choose to exempt their pet programs from them? What hypocrisy! The public is being deliberately deceived. Lied to, plain and simple. We should all be outraged.
Stop the train! The whole infrastructure effort should be frozen until honest accounting and complete public disclosure of the very high costs involved are provided, and fully covered by real revenues, not wishful thinking and vivid imaginations. We are now faced with a shameful case of gross governmental mismanagement, featuring irresponsible excessive spending and duplicitous shading of the truth. An embarrassment to all, but especially to the befuddled and hapless Biden administration, which by default is allowing such misrule to prevail.
Lou Knapp
Winchester
