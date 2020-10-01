I am writing about the high school football season. With COVID etc., it has been decided that football will be played in February and March. Have the school officials considered scheduling the games on Saturday afternoons instead of Friday nights?
With the cold temperatures in winter months, that could affect the attendance.
Since the schools are so dependent on the money generated from ticket sales, food, and souvenirs, maximum attendance would be beneficial.
Also, would day games save on electricity since lights would not be necessary?
