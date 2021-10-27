In critical times we benefit from the leadership of those who have made good decisions and stayed the course of doing what is best for all within the limitations of available resources. As a lifelong resident of Frederick County, I have worked in the community and raised my family here. I have also worked with a few local candidates who exemplify strong leadership qualities in the various roles and positions they have held. One such candidate is Stonewall District’s Dr. John Lamanna, who is running for the Frederick County School Board.
Dr. Lamanna’s past leadership as a School Board member and chairman was one of integrity and hard work as he was always well informed and made decisions based on valid facts. He has a proven track record of providing all citizens of Frederick County with quality public service. In a polarized political climate where outlandish accusations and behavior have become the norm, it is refreshing to have a candidate of high professional and personal character. In my first-hand experience of working with Dr. Lamanna on major projects, he is direct and straightforward in seeking evidence-based information when making important decisions affecting the future of our children.
Therefore, based on my personal working experience, I fully endorse Dr. Lamanna to the Stonewall District voters.
Albert L. Orndorff
Frederick County
