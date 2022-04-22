Fully fund schools
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors needs to fully fund the Frederick County Public Schools.
My neighbor kids love their teachers and other school staff. They really enjoy the opportunity to get together and play soccer, volleyball, and basketball. They’re having the growing-up experience we all want for our children right here in Frederick County.
I’ve talked with our teachers and staff. They are committed to getting each and every student to reading on grade level and ready for life at graduation. They’re key parts of our community that make living in Frederick County a strong, positive investment.
It’s taken a while to build this productive team and facilities. It’s time to step up and make it the best that it can be. It’s time to fund the schools!
John Fredericksen Frederick County
