Some Frederick County supervisors wish to remove $60 million from the fiscal year 23 budget as punishment for the School Board’s “lack of transparency.” Consider the following as the BOS prepares to vote on the 2022-23 budget and the immediate impact on our schools.
Our schools are not failing. Every county school is accredited. Our graduation rate of 93.6% is higher than the state average. FCPS is one of 20 divisions awarded the Division of Innovation award.
Frederick County is growing, and property values and per capita income are rising. This means an increase in Required Local Effort (RLE) and a decrease in state funding. This is an unavoidable side effect of being the fastest-growing region in the Commonwealth.
The School Board is transparent about its budget. What exactly is it that the BOS cannot find? Ask them to tell you. I spent five minutes researching and found how much money was spent on office supplies in January.
What would cuts do to our needs-based budget? Extracurriculars and sports are only $2 million, and the salaries of the central office and leadership staff is around $1 million. The biggest cuts would be teachers. Less instructional staff means bigger classes, fewer electives, more behavioral issues, higher teacher burnout, and a loss of state dollars.
Every year we lose valuable teachers to higher-paying counties, exhaustion or a general lack of feeling appreciated. We cannot afford to let this continue. Our children deserve better!
Kami Tenney
Stephens City
