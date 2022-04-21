I am struggling to understand how cutting requested school funding benefits the students and teachers in Frederick County. I wonder if any of the supervisors have been inside a classroom lately? Student to teacher ratios are up. Teachers are burned out. Children are struggling with anxiety and other issues coming out of this pandemic. Access to mental health services and support is lacking. And the list goes on and on.
Meanwhile, our population is rising rapidly. People are clamoring to move here. But many teachers are leaving or retiring after this year. They are frustrated and feel demoralized. They need our support. Less funding means more kids in their classes and even less time for planning. They need to know we value them. They do not deserve to be blamed for everything that goes wrong just because they are on the front lines.
There are people all over this country, and right here in this county, who are trying to dismantle public education. They are causing chaos and then turn around and blame the schools for not being able to do their jobs well. Then some want to peel off some public money and give it to charter schools? This is a bad idea, and not what we stand for.
If the Board of Supervisors truly values our schools, teachers and students, they would vote in favor of the School Board’s proposed budget, and then step back and let our educators do their jobs.
Carina Naghib
Stephenson
