John Lamanna, candidate for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, is a proven visionary. He has a track record of developing and executing plans and programs.
In an environment of rapid growth, we need leadership experienced in long-range proactive planning. His leadership would help prevent the constant concerns associated with having to catch up with growth and development in Frederick County. Catching up is always more expensive than planning and effectively executing the plan.
As a retired educator, I can attest to the value in forward planning, having experienced both proactive and reactive leadership during my 40-plus-year career in public education.
John has proven his leadership skills throughout our community at Timber Ridge, with nonprofits and our School Board. He has exhibited skills, including but not limited to a systematic approach to problem-solving, that are absolutely essential for ensuring a bright future in Frederick County and leadership of the Board of Supervisors.
Please join me Tuesday and vote for John Lamanna for chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
