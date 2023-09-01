The Village at Orchard Ridge is holding an Open Forum for all candidates in Frederick County's Gainesboro District to present their views regarding the positions they are running for in this fall's election. Members of the public are invited to attend. Candidates will have five minutes each to present. After all candidates have spoken, there will be a question-and-answer period.

When: Thursday, September 7, at 7 p.m.

Location: The Chapel in The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.

Joanne Shore

President, Residents' Association, The Village at Orchard Ridge

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.