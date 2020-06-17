My name is Les Taylor and I am the current Winchester City Sheriff. I do not live in the county of Frederick, but our little city, being surrounded by the wonderful folks in the county, I am going to throw my two cents into the upcoming Shawnee District Supervisor election. I’ve known Kermit Gaither for about 25 years and he was one of my first friends when I moved here. What I know about Kermit is he is a hard-working, good person who cares deeply about his community. He has volunteered at Greenwood fire hall, where we met, and he has continued to serve his community in many different ways over his lifetime. He is currently a lieutenant with Warren County Fire and Rescue and also a deputy with the City Sheriff’s Office. Kermit’s heart for the community is huge, and I know he would make a great choice for the Board of Supervisors because he will lead with a servant’s heart.
Les Taylor
Winchester
