The residents of the City of Winchester face an important choice on Election Day, and that is for the Clerk of Circuit Court position. Will Gardner is an excellent choice as he has years of hands-on experience providing outstanding service to those who come into contact with the clerk's office. I have daily contact with this office and believe that Will is the best choice.
There are in excess of 800 duties provided by the Clerk's Office requiring a detailed understanding of intricate laws and policies as well as the management of court records, financial records, real-estate recordings, and day-to-day operations of personnel, court schedules, helping the public, and judicial coverage.
Will understands and handles these situations having been trained by the former Clerk Terry Whittle. Electing him will provide the continuation of excellence that has always been the trademark of the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk's office. Elect Will Gardner for City of Winchester Circuit Court Clerk.
Vote for Will. Experience counts and if Becky Hogan endorses him, he must know what he is doing. Don’t trust the integrity of the City of Winchester Circuit Court with an outsider. Vote Will!!!!
