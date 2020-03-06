I was deeply saddened upon hearing of the death of former city councilor and council president Charley Gaynor
Charley's entire 14-year tenure on council was served during my time as editorial page editor at The Star. We interacted often, especially as Charley ascended the power structure in City Hall.
Here's the rub. Charley was no different as council president — or as interim city manager, a position he dutifully filled — than he was as a freshman councilor. He was straightforward, honest, and his word was his bond. He was a man to be trusted.
I will always remember one of his last votes — at the December 2008 council meeting, to make Braddock and Cameron streets two-way again. The Star had been beating the drum for such a change since I landed in Winchester in 1992. I was so pleased that council — Charley's council — had seen the light, and that I would no longer have to write about two-way traffic!
Not surprisingly, our relationship melded into friendship. One of the more enjoyable days I spent at The Star was a sun-splashed October day in 2008 when Charley, Wendell Dick and I ventured to Elkton (Charley's hometown) to roll back the years with legendary athlete Elmer Lam. I truly was walking in high cotton.
I also realized anew that day that newspapering, at its core, is a people business. And Charley was one of the best.
