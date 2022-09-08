As I walked my dog on Thursday, Sept. 1, on Meadow Branch Avenue, I observed some of the usual driving behavior. People speeding through the neighborhood and not stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk.

Something else caught my eye this morning. A lady was driving with both hands on her cell phone and steering the car with her elbows. At least I assume she was trying to steer. Please be more careful. There is absolutely no legitimate reason to be doing this. If you must text or make a call, pull over and do so. The driver appeared to be a fellow baby boomer, not a younger person.

Thanks.

Bruce Boppe 

Winchester 

